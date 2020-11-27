Natixis Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,455,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,024,000. Natixis owned 0.35% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,941 shares of company stock valued at $263,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.11 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

