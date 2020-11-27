Natixis Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,184,000. Natixis owned 0.14% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.48. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

