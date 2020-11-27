Natixis Takes Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Natixis bought a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,604,000. Natixis owned 0.75% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.05, a PEG ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.