Natixis Takes $28.33 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after buying an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.