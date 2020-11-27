Natixis Sells 555,210 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 62.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,210 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $24,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BOCOM International downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.