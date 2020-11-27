Natixis Sells 51,587 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Natixis lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,587 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $24,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,406.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $770,586.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.