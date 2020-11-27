Natixis Sells 411,288 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Natixis decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 411,288 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $333.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $316.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

