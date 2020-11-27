Natixis Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 428,327 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after buying an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after buying an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,092 shares of company stock worth $7,237,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.