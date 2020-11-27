Natixis Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Natixis grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 139.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,305 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments worth $29,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after buying an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $197.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

