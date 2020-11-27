Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Natixis raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2,189.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571,761 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.28% of NortonLifeLock worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

