Natixis Raises Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Natixis lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 2.91% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $40,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $58.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $59.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

