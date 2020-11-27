Natixis Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

NYSE GS opened at $236.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average is $202.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

