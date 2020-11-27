Natixis Purchases New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,636 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Strs Ohio lifted its position in RingCentral by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in RingCentral by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,237,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total transaction of $3,831,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,225,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,431 shares of company stock worth $52,425,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $288.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $317.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.59 and a 200 day moving average of $276.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

