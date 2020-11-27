Natixis Purchases 93,926 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 180.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,926 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 374,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $94,005,000 after buying an additional 366,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,018,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 169,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $246.82 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.17.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,699 shares of company stock worth $135,293,365 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

