Natixis Purchases 122,066 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Natixis boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,066 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Exelon by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after buying an additional 2,265,500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after buying an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exelon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,416,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after buying an additional 816,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

