Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTXFY opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Natixis has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.
About Natixis
