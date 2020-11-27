Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTXFY opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Natixis has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

About Natixis

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

