Natixis Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,000. Natixis owned 0.15% of SVB Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $320,044.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,856.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 610,892 shares of company stock valued at $19,117,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $354.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $363.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.