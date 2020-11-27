Natixis Makes New Investment in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Natixis acquired a new position in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,750,000. Natixis owned 0.29% of MyoKardia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of MyoKardia during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MyoKardia during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MyoKardia by 852.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MyoKardia during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MyoKardia during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

Get MyoKardia alerts:

Shares of MYOK opened at $224.91 on Friday. MyoKardia, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised MyoKardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MyoKardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.09.

MyoKardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for MyoKardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyoKardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.