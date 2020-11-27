Natixis Makes New $30.45 Million Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $3,408,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $353.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.55 and a 200-day moving average of $292.44. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $356.18.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

