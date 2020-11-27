Natixis Makes New $17.71 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Natixis acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 485,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

