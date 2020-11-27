Natixis Invests $41.64 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Natixis purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 638,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 7,840.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,648,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.