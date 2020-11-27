Natixis Has $25.15 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,182 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.11% of Kellogg worth $25,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 545,078 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,064. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

