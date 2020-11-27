Natixis Has $24.23 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Natixis lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2,221.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $24,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.