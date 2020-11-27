Natixis Has $22.18 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Natixis boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,468 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 472,105 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

