Natixis Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Natixis grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,310,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $373.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

