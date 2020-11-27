Natixis Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 164.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Mastercard stock opened at $341.32 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.