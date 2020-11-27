Natixis Buys 774,772 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Natixis grew its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,772 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.63% of Athene worth $41,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9,018.0% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 126.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at $20,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.