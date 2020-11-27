Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

