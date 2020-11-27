Natixis Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,481 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Centene were worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.