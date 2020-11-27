Natixis Acquires New Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,157,000. Natixis owned about 0.51% of Grubhub as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter worth $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GRUB opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.14. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $7,223,758.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $29,854.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,854.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,973 shares of company stock worth $11,352,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Grubhub in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

