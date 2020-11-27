Natixis Acquires 883,978 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,978 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $38,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

