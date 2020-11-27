Natixis Acquires 85,256 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Natixis lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,256 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American Tower were worth $30,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $233.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

