Natixis Acquires 148,357 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 148,357 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $207.24 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

