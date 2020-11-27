Natixis Acquires 106,243 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 623,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

