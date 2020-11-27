National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $34.09 on Monday. National General has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. National General’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National General will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other National General news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of National General by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National General by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National General by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of National General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

