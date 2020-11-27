National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NA. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight Capital increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$73.44.

NA opened at C$73.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.1899999 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

