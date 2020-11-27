National Bank Financial Cuts SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$44.00

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSRM. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark raised SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.25.

SSRM stock opened at C$23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.95. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 47.29.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

