National Bank Financial Analysts Give Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) a C$1.75 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $337.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$34,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,135.80. Insiders sold 249,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,150 over the last 90 days.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.