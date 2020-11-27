National Bank Financial Analysts Give Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) a C$88.50 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$88.50 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$76.56 on Tuesday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$40.77 and a twelve month high of C$80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

