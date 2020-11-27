National Bank Financial Analysts Give CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) a C$31.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAE. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lowered shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

CAE stock opened at C$32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.96.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.