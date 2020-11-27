Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $2,843,974.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares in the company, valued at $27,119,942.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 715.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

