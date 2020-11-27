Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$12.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.96.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

TSE:MTL opened at C$9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,400.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.