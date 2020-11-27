Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $51,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 77,930 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.