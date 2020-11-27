Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

MTC stock opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.90. Mothercare plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.61 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11.

In other Mothercare plc (MTC.L) news, insider Andrew Cook bought 862,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £103,485 ($135,203.81).

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

