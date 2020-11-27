Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBS. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after buying an additional 645,362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after buying an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after buying an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

