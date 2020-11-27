Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTTAY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.60. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

