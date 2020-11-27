Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of BKRIY opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.