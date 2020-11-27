Morgan Stanley Raises The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $103.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of PGR opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

