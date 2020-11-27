Morgan Stanley Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $120.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NYSE AJG opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

