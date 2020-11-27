Morgan Stanley Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $123.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.73.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average is $111.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.